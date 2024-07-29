Watch SoundTube Bring Audio Life to Windows On Orlando

One focus of the new South Terminal Complex at Orlando International Airport was to create an experience for travelers as they pass through the terminal. Part of that experience includes an innovative Experiential Media Environment (EME) with the Windows On Orlando (WOO) video feature and SoundTube speakers providing immersive audio.

The WOO comprises three adjacent panoramic screens that form a 100-foot-long, 32-foot-tall display. It is a 31x33-foot triptych video wall with 4-foot mirror reveals built into the wall, creating a huge digital window.

[How the Sonic Sphere—Suspended in Air—Sounds As Good As It Looks]

SoundTube was selected to meet the audio requirements and goals of the Orlando Airport. The SolidDrive SD-1G speakers for the WOO feature because they provide ambient, multichannel audio to complement the visuals on the WOO video screens; ensure high-quality audio distribution and reproduction to match the visual experience; and integrate the audio system seamlessly into the glass panel architecture of the WOO feature.

The SoundTube SD-1G speakers are reliable and well-suited for the 24/7 operation of the airport. The audio integration with the visuals on the WOO feature has been praised by the client, creating an immersive and memorable experience for passengers.

"The unique glass mount product with a commercial high-quality manufacture legacy, made this a simple choice. The SD-1G has been very reliable and is used in a 24/7 operating airport”, said Neil Hahn, VP of Hahn Integrated Systems and the owners authorized representative on this project. “This is a unique application because the screens all have multichannel audio feeding these drivers that are attached to the glass panels to protect the features from the passengers. They image very well because of the multi-channel feeds."

[SCN Goes Inside: Check Out the Concert Sound System at Winspear Centre]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at the finished result below.