How Extron Added Automated Display Power Control to the Workspace

Extron has introduced the WC Pro Series. The WC Pro 150 OCS and WC Pro 160 Workspace Automation Controllers are designed to add easy, secure display control and automation to workspaces of all sizes. Depending on the model you choose, you can have automatic display control via an occupancy sensor—either built right into the workspace controller, or easily integrated as part of a streamlined room automation system.

Right out of the box, these automation controllers will automatically power on a display via CEC when a person enters a room and turn it off at the end of the meeting when no motion is detected. Using the built-in web page, you can configure automatic display control over Ethernet, RS-232, or IR. For added convenience, both models support Power over Ethernet.

Both controllers are configurable with Global Configurator Plus or Professional. By simply adding a LinkLicense for WC Pro Control Processor, end users expand control capabilities to multiple displays and devices. This will also provide access to the full line of TouchLink Pro touchpanels and Network Button Panels to support projects that require a user interface. Once LinkLicense for WC Pro Control Processor has been applied, then LinkLicense for User Interfaces can also be applied. This LinkLicense provides an easy way for people to use their mobile devices or computers as primary control interfaces.