How Credential Transparency Can Drive Lifelong Learning Access and Impact (The EvoLLLution)

"With technology rapidly advancing, resulting in occupations enhancing quickly, employees won’t be able to keep pace with the changing requirements of their jobs if they don’t update their skills. Non-degree programming and their associated credentials—including certificates, certifications, badges and more— have emerged as an essential component to communicating the outcomes of these lifelong learning engagements and helping individuals and businesses address skill gaps."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The market for credentials has expanded into a vast sea of options. With so many choices, there is a clear need for registries that help connect learners with the skillbuilding pathways they need for career growth — that's what Career Bridge is doing in Washington.