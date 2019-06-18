How Countries Make Higher Ed Affordable: What the Data Shows (EdSurge)

"A recent New York Times article offered a snapshot of how students in nine countries paid for their college. While it is right to seek international comparisons, the piece was misleading by relying too heavily on anecdotes and failing to give enough context about the rules of the road for higher education in the countries featured."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Context is key if you want to really understand the big picture of higher ed affordability. In this article, EdSurge digs into the data to contextualize educational costs around the world.