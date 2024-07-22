How a Former Soap Factory Transforms Into an Immersive Educational Experience

The Luanda Science Center (CCL) in Angola is built on the site of a former soap factory and features powerful audio and visual technology inside and out to engage visitors and inspire future generations. Specifically, Christie technologies are powering immersive educational experiences.

An auditorium at the CCL has been equipped with two Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors and Vive Audio speakers to deliver impactful educational content, while eight Christie D20WU-HS 1DLP laser projectors power a permanent outdoor video mapping attraction on the building’s façade. The project was carried out by Christie partner PROAVIT and consultant MUSE for Athena Swiss AG.

The 146-seat auditorium features a 1937.5-square-foot (180-square-meter) screen that measures 50x38 feet (15.5x11.65 meters) high, totaling more than 12 million pixels. “With 36,500 lumens, RGB pure laser illumination, native 4K resolution and 3DLP technology, the Griffyn 4K35-RGBs deliver spectacular visuals with an exceptionally wide color gamut,” said Pedro Carmo, director of PROAVIT, the AV integrator for the project. Special effects include vibration, water and air, which are synchronized with the on-screen content to increase immersion.

The auditorium is also equipped with Dolby Atmos with 32 audio channels, powered by 34 Christie Vive Audio speakers and nine Powersoft Quattrocanali series amplifiers. “The Vive Audio speakers have great performance with very low distortion, making them ideal for complementing the visual experience of the big screen,” added Jordi Mollà, AV engineer at MUSE.

Outside the CCL, eight Christie D20WU-HS 1DLP laser projectors were installed discreetly in ventilated watertight cabinets to map onto the façade of the building and create a 374x36-foot (114x11 meter) canvas. This nighttime projection was created by OCUBO and aims to bring learning to life, highlighting topics such as Angolan culture, the human body, planets, fauna, flora, and science.

“Christie technology has contributed to transforming this space into a true center of excellence, creating an immersive experience for visitors,” said Mollà. “We would also like to highlight the work of PROAVIT, which solved the various challenges we faced with great efficiency and professionalism. The Luanda Science Center has established itself as a benchmark in education and entertainment in Africa, backed by an advanced technological infrastructure that is unique in the world.”