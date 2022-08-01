Home Run: A Look Back at 5 Big League Pro AV Upgrades for 2022

The All-Star Break is behind us. As we rev up for the NFL and college football season—and the technology upgrades powering both—let's look back at some of the Major-League Pro AV upgrades from the first half of the 2022 season.

Major League AV at Toronto's Rogers Centre

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Over the past few seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team has experienced an exciting transition. Younger, fresh players have taken the league by storm and the wins are mounting up. And as the on-field product improved, so did things behind the scenes.

Part of a $200-million budget to renovate the Rogers Centre and surrounding area was focused on the technology in the team’s stadium. With the previous AV upgrades completed circa 2012, it was simply time for a reboot.

From massive videoboards to a revamped control room, check out how AJP and its team completely revamped the fan experience in Toronto. READ MORE (opens in new tab).

Big-League AV Comes to Single-A for Gameday at Chukchansi Park

(Image credit: Fresno Grizzlies)

Not all Pro AV upgrades need to be at the major-league level. The Fresno Grizzlies, the Low-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, have one of the largest minor-league ballparks in the game. Now, they have one of the most technologically advanced.

See how fans are now enjoying the entire experience, from dynamic content on the videoboards to engulfing new sounds at any of the ballpark's zones. READ MORE (opens in new tab).

Daktronics Powers New LED Video Display for University of Miami

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Hurricanes baseball lived by the old adage "go big or go home" in their recent upgrades. The added videowall is 70% larger in the outfield at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Keep reading to find out how the Daktronics installation went down (opens in new tab).

Daktronics was busy last offseason at the ballpark. Here were a few other standout installations this past season:

Editorial: Take Me Out to the Scoreboard

(Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

SCN's own Mark J. Pescatore had a night out with Minor League Baseball's Jupiter Hammerheads. Here, he reflects on the stunning new videoboard and controls behind one Florida gameday experience. READ MORE (opens in new tab).

Samsung Swings Big with Display Upgrades for New York Mets

(Image credit: Samsung)

The AV Network is heading to Citi Field this week for the annual AV/IT Summit. On display will be Citi Fields brand new technologies delivered from Samsung. Whether on the field or in the suites, the upgrade is evolving and will continue through next season.

Take a look at what fans are enjoying in 2022 and what lies ahead (opens in new tab).