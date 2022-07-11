North Texas Softball Fans Get Improved Gameday Experience Courtesy of Daktronics

Mean Green softball fans can thank Daktronics (opens in new tab) for an enhanced gameday experience. Daktronics partnered with North Texas to design, manufacture, and install a new LED video display and audio system at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, TX. The system was installed early in 2022.

“We are always pleased to work with Daktronics on projects like this, and the new video board at Lovelace Stadium surpassed our expectations in its first season,” UNT vice president and director of athletics Wren Baker said. “The addition of the video board added tremendously to our fan and student-athlete experience this year, and we look forward to continuing to invest in our softball facilities in the future.”

[Daktronics Delivers Home Run for Arkansas Travelers Outfield Video Display] (opens in new tab)

What Daktronics video boards bring to the gameday experience

Measuring more than 13 feet high by 29 feet wide, the Daktronics brings maximum visibility to fans, coaches, and student-athletes. The video display in left field features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to all content shown on the display.

That content? The display is capable of variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. These zones can show live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright] (opens in new tab)

“We are honored to continue our relationship with the University of North Texas athletic department and their softball program,” said Daktronics representative Dan Fjeldheim. “The video display and audio system for Lovelace Stadium will be as nice as you will find at a softball venue in the American Athletic Conference.”

Listen up: Daktronics add a Sportsound audio system

To deliver full-range audio reproduction and crisp, clear speech from announcers, a Sportsound 500 audio system was integrated into the video and scoring system at Lovelace Stadium. This system delivers a powerful audio experience throughout the stadium and helps provide an immersive gameday experience at every event.