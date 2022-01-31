HOLOPLOT Adds Klas Dalbjorn as Product Manager

Berlin-based audio company HOLOPLOT has announced the appointment of Klas Dalbjorn to the role of product manager.

Dalbjorn brings 30 years of pro audio experience to his new position, where he will play a key role in further expanding the Holoplot product portfolio, as the company continues to scale, extending its technological offering to new markets.

In his previous roles, Dalbjorn was responsible for directing product management efforts across the Powersoft product portfolio, after building a deep knowledge of the industry at Lab.gruppen AB over a 24-year period.

[Holoplot Introduces X1 Matrix Array]

"It’s a privilege to be roduct manager for the team creating future generations of HOLOPLOT products," said Dalbjorn. "The recently launched X1 system is changing what’s possible when it comes to optimally covering all manner of listening areas with sound, not to speak of the possibility to send different content to different areas within a single space. In the late 90s we were dreaming of a day when something like this would become possible and now it’s actually happening! I'm thrilled to be a part of the HOLOPLOT mission.”

“We’re delighted to have Klas on board," added Roman Sick, CEO. "I’m confident that his razor-sharp skillset, acquired from several highly successful decades in the industry will prove invaluable to us as we continue to build on the positive industry response that we’ve received around X1. Klas’ role will be central to how we continue to meet the needs and ambitions of the pro audio market through our next-generation of products.”