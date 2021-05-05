Holoplot Introduces X1 Matrix Array

The What: Berlin-based Holoplot is introducing its X1 product line, which includes the X1 Modul 96 full-range and the X1 Modul 80-S loudspeaker + sub.

Holoplot X1 (Image credit: Holoplot)

The What Else: A fully integrated system combining sophisticated software and IoT capabilities and offering directivity control for demanding applications in terms of audio quality and sound pressure level, X1 is specifically built for high performance applications, targeting large conferences, concerts, venues, theme parks, immersive installations, and more.

Conference attendees can now hear a presentation in their respective languages based on their position in the room, music venues can deliver consistent audio quality to all parts of the audience, while perfectly mapped sound allows theme park visitors to immerse themselves in a tangible and personal adventure with their favorite character.

In addition to its unique capabilities, the X1 impresses for its audio quality and richness, says Holoplot. The modules (loudspeakers) have up to 96 individually amplified drivers (including 80 silk dome tweeters per cabinet)—delivering studio-grade quality, even at high sound pressure levels (SPLs).

The Bottom Line: Owing to the various software applications provided, Holoplot says the X1 stands out in terms of system planning, operation and maintenance. The X1 Modul 96 and the X1 Modul 80-S are manufactured in Berlin.