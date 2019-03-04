Topics

Higher Education Technology: When to Develop In-House Solutions, and When to Partner with Companies? (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Across the country, higher education leaders are recognizing technology's growing role in helping institutions achieve strategic goals. Whether you're a flagship state university, a private liberal arts college, or a for-profit online institution, the question is, How can you leverage technology to become a premier institution—one that can innovate, sustainably, into the future? "—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It can be difficult to discern when your institution should forge partnerships with companies and when you should develop edtech solutions in-house. EDUCAUSE Review shares useful tips to help you make the call.