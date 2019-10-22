Higher education leaders are disconnected from IT issues, survey says (EdScoop)

"Information technology leaders at all types of higher education institutions are facing challenges in hiring and retaining IT talent due to budget constraints on their departments, according to a campus computing survey presented at an edtech conference last week."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let's get real. Campus officials are often less than engaged with institutional IT efforts. But when you consider how many aspects of the campus are permeated by IT, they should start investing their attention.