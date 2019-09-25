Higher Education Institutions Leverage Real-Time Data Analytics to Keep Students Safe (EdTech Magazine)

"New breakthroughs in real-time data analytics are helping universities improve their security protocols, alerting students, faculty and staff to dangers on campus as they occur."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to physical security on campus, real-time data is proving itself to be a critical part of a solid safety strategy. These tools are still fairly new, but they are poised to impact campus security in a number of ways, from surveillance and monitoring to planning and swift responses.