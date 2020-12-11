Higher ed needs modern protections from modern ransomware attacks (eCampus News)

"Higher education institutions suffering from ransomware attacks is nothing new. However, as institutions shift to distance learning, the attack surface is much greater, giving malicious actors greater opportunity."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of COVID-19, many campus have opted to shift their operations online. With this increased digital footprint comes a staggering amount of sensitive data, which can make higher ed institutions optimal targets for cyberattacks. Ransomware attacks can be especially thorny, potentially blocking access and exposing student data. eCampus News details how a Modern Data Experience can offer a solid foundation and protective safeguards.