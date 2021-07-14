Higher Ed IT Will See Significant Increase in Hybrid Work Arrangements (Campus Technology)

"A recent survey from EAB suggests that higher education institutions will increasingly support hybrid work for administrative employees (not including faculty) — particularly in IT, Finance and Procurement functions. The research and advisory firm polled 50 human resources leaders from colleges and universities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to better understand return-to-work decisions in post-pandemic times."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hybrid work arrangements appear to be on the table for many campus IT teams, per a report from the EAB. The report notes that "universities see the need to maintain a degree of flexibility for their employees' work schedules."