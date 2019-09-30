Higher Ed IT Professional Development: "It's all about your leadership and culture." (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Managers, what's the best way to retain employees? Professional development opportunities. Employees, what is the one factor that can keep you at your job and increase your job satisfaction? Professional development opportunities. Say it again! Professional development."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Professional development is an important cornerstone for a solid organizational foundation. This rings true for all kinds of campus staff, including IT teams. Read how to shift your culture to better support IT employees.