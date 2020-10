"As the global outbreak of the new coronavirus continues, higher education and health groups have developed guides to help stem the spread of the potentially deadly respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, big questions loom for higher ed. While disruptions so far in the US have been limited, that has the potential to change. Make sure you're up on best practices.