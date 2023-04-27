High-Quality Live Production Webcast … from a Camper?

I've been moderating the monthly New Era AV/IT Series (opens in new tab) of webcasts for three years. Even though my panelists are AV professionals, I'm still nervous that the audio and video connection for each might not be perfect for various reasons.

I always suggest panelists use a high-quality external camera and microphone. I use a Jabra Panacast 20 camera and a Yamaha UC YVC-200 speakerphone connected to my 27-inch iMac. The beauty of these two devices is that I can pack them when I travel, so I am always sure that my audio and video will be great.

Sometimes you can't control the environment or connections, but in the end, it's the content that matters. On more than one occasion, frequent panelist USC's Joe Way has connected from a hotel lobby or the corner of a trade show. The value Way brings to any panel far outweighs dim lighting and background noise. More than one panelist has connected from a hotel room with spotty Wi-Fi, and one used a cell phone as a hotspot for their computer (a disaster).

But imagine my surprise (being kind) when Epiphan Video's Nic Miliani appeared on the webcast platform for the recently aired live webcast, High-Quality Live Production (opens in new tab), from inside a tent sitting atop his pickup truck, on the shores of the Illinois River, in the middle of nowhere in central Illinois.

My fear quickly faded as Milani had a solid 5G connection, a good headset, and a camera. A webcast attendee asked, "How is Nic Milani connected wirelessly from a tent?" He was kind enough to produce this video in response.

High-Quality Live Production Webcast On Demand (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

If you missed the High-Quality Live Production (opens in new tab) webcast, it's worth checking it out on demand. My esteemed panelists discussed many topics, including when and where broadcast quality live streaming is worth the investment, new applications for virtual studio LED walls you hadn't considered, live video production tools, and workflows that help make the process easy to get started.

Aaron Kipfer (opens in new tab), Chief Technology Officer Neoti (opens in new tab)

Nic Milani (opens in new tab), Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at Epiphan Video (opens in new tab)

Matt Morgan (opens in new tab), Business Development Manager, Corporate Solutions at Ross Video (opens in new tab)

Webster Moyle (opens in new tab), Key Account Manager at Absen (opens in new tab)

Joe Way (opens in new tab), Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services at the University of Southern California, and Chair of HETMA (opens in new tab)

Be sure to reach out to the panelists with questions. Click on their name for a link to their LinkedIn profiles. Clicking on the company name will link to its website.

We hope you enjoy the discussion. We had a lot of fun.

More New Era AV/IT Series Webcasts

Check out the upcoming calendar of monthly New Era AV/IT Series (opens in new tab) webcasts, and register early to make sure you don't miss these great, information-packed conversations.

I look forward to seeing you there and having you join the discussion.