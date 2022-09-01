Here's How Sennheiser’s New MKE Mini Makes Miking Up Faster and Easier

Sennheiser's new MKE mini (opens in new tab), a lavalier-style mic for speech and lecture, makes mic-up faster and easier than ever by addressing the many challenges of getting a presenter ready. Whether it is finding the right mic placement or figuring out what to do with the bodypack, the MKE mini helps make it a simple task.

Since its foundation over 75 years ago, Sennheiser has developed mic solutions for any occasion and situation—always driven by the needs and changing demands of our customers. The new presenter mic is the latest result of such customers’ requests.

The MKE mini provides the easiest wearable solution with no fuss or cable-management issues. All you need to do is connect the mic to your bodypack and attach the lanyard. MKE mini is the perfect fit when you wear a hairstyle that doesn’t allow for a headmic or an outfit that offers no possibility to place a body pack and lavalier mic (for example, no belt or pocket to hook the bodypack to).

Save time without sacrificing audio quality

The MKE mini is a high-quality, miniature omni-directional lavalier-style microphone. With a total length of 9cm and ultra-light weight (7g) it is convenient to wear. The KE 4 capsule in the MKE mini is derived from the industry standard MKE 2, with improvements that provide a warm and distortion-free signal, even at high sound pressure levels. MKE mini fulfills the highest demands on sound quality and ruggedness.

Benefits of the MKE mini

Easy-to-use microphone for lecture or presentation, without traditional lavalier/headmic solutions

Very high sound pressure handling capability

Interference-free despite proximity to bodypack

Handsfree presentation with time saving mic-up

Easy and fast cleaning

“I love it," said Samantha Butler, IT and AV support manager at Bangor University, who recently got the chance to test the MKE mini. "I think it's great that I don't have to try to find a place on my outfit, I can just clip it, because quite often there’s nowhere to put it.”