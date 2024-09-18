Here's How Panasonic Connect Streamlines Video Production Workflows

Panasonic Connect is bringing creativity to any production site with the introduction of the AW-UB50 and AW-UB1. The recently released new 4K multi-purpose cameras improve workflows and enable high-quality video production regardless of industry. The cameras are compatible with Panasonic’s Studio cameras, PTZ cameras, and software such as Media Production Suite, supporting multi-camera setups with remote cameras. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are ideal for event filming, educational content creation, and corporate video production.

The two compact, box-style cameras are equipped with large-format sensors to meet the demands of broadcast and live entertainment with exceptional image quality and expressive detail. With Panasonic’s remote camera system, AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 will be able to remotely facilitate the workflow of video production. These multi-purpose cameras will enable the expansion of high-quality video production into markets such as education and corporate environments.

[Meet Panasonic Connect's PTZ Camera Lineup]

In addition to the broadcast and live entertainment market, according to market research, 91% of companies are using video marketing, and 88% of surveyed educators consider video essential for teaching today. This surge in video use across industries has driven a demand for high video quality and streamlined production processes, leading to a rapid acceleration in efforts to enhance video production workflows. This has pushed significant technological advancements to achieve operational efficiency while delivering high-quality content.

To address this demand, Panasonic leveraged its proven Dual Native ISO and high dynamic range technologies—featuring up to 14+ stops of V-Log on the AW-UB50 and 13 stops of V-LogL on the AW-UB10—from its cinema-grade Varicam and EVA1 cameras, bringing cinema-quality shooting to a compact, versatile form factor ideal for remote scenarios. These cameras offer high-quality video production and expand creative possibilities across various industries.

[Product Review: Keep on Tracking]

Key features include:

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors