Here's How Panasonic Connect Streamlines Video Production Workflows

Panasonic Connect is bringing creativity to any production site with the introduction of the AW-UB50 and AW-UB1. The recently released new 4K multi-purpose cameras improve workflows and enable high-quality video production regardless of industry. The cameras are compatible with Panasonic’s Studio cameras, PTZ cameras, and software such as Media Production Suite, supporting multi-camera setups with remote cameras. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are ideal for event filming, educational content creation, and corporate video production.
The two compact, box-style cameras are equipped with large-format sensors to meet the demands of broadcast and live entertainment with exceptional image quality and expressive detail. With Panasonic’s remote camera system, AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 will be able to remotely facilitate the workflow of video production. These multi-purpose cameras will enable the expansion of high-quality video production into markets such as education and corporate environments.
[Meet Panasonic Connect's PTZ Camera Lineup]
In addition to the broadcast and live entertainment market, according to market research, 91% of companies are using video marketing, and 88% of surveyed educators consider video essential for teaching today. This surge in video use across industries has driven a demand for high video quality and streamlined production processes, leading to a rapid acceleration in efforts to enhance video production workflows. This has pushed significant technological advancements to achieve operational efficiency while delivering high-quality content.
To address this demand, Panasonic leveraged its proven Dual Native ISO and high dynamic range technologies—featuring up to 14+ stops of V-Log on the AW-UB50 and 13 stops of V-LogL on the AW-UB10—from its cinema-grade Varicam and EVA1 cameras, bringing cinema-quality shooting to a compact, versatile form factor ideal for remote scenarios. These cameras offer high-quality video production and expand creative possibilities across various industries.
[Product Review: Keep on Tracking]
Key features include:
- High-quality image expression no matter the industry or production site: The AW-UB50 uses a full-size MOS sensor with 24.2M effective pixels, while the AW-UB10 uses a 4/3-type 10.3M effective pixel MOS sensor, achieving diverse, high-quality image expression with excellent color reproduction and resolution across sensor formats. Both models are also compatible with the photo style of the AW-UE160 4K integrated camera, ensuring seamless color matching in mixed operations.
- Simplified workflows: Designed with usability in mind, both cameras boast a compact body under 10 cm in height, width, and depth (excluding the lens), and are packed with features that make them highly versatile. This includes dual SD card slots, real-time recognition AF for automatic subject focus, and a variety of input/output interfaces such as 3G-SDI OUT, HDMI Type A, LAN terminal, TC IN/OUT, GENLOCK IN, USB Type-C, Φ3.5 MIC terminal, and a headphone terminal. The LAN terminal supports PoE+ for easy installation with minimal cabling. Future updates will introduce IP transmission standards like NDI® HX2, RTMPS, and SRT, as well as AI tracking technology and automatic framing functions, further simplifying remote shooting in networked environments.
- Excellent expandability: The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are highly expandable, seamlessly integrating with third-party robotic remote head and Panasonic controllers. Not only does this expand creative freedom, but the resulting portability and ease of installation make them adaptable to a wide range of video production scenarios. With upcoming software updates, the inclusion of advanced AI-driven features will further enhance their functionality, expanding creative possibilities and making high-quality video production more accessible across industries.