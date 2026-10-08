University of Utah Partners with Diversified to Advance the Future of Collegiate Sports Production

Summary:

Built on advanced SMPTE ST 2110 IP-based infrastructure in partnership with Diversified, the new LNCO facility enables centralized production for in-venue displays, ESPN+ streams, and future linear broadcasts across multiple athletic venues and sports.

The facility provides students with direct access to professional-grade technology and real-world workflows.

The centralized, flexible setup maximizes production output across more athletic programs while serving as an adaptable foundation designed to evolve alongside changing broadcast technologies and media distribution demands.

(Image credit: Diversified)

The University of Utah has opened a new broadcast production facility, representing a major investment in the future of Utah Athletics, sports production, and media education. Designed and integrated in partnership with Diversified, this advanced production environment is capable of supporting in-venue productions across multiple athletic venues, ESPN+ broadcasts and future opportunities with linear broadcast partners.

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“This new facility embodies where collegiate sports production is headed,” said Aaron Jester, assistant athletics director of broadcast operations at the University of Utah. “Now we can produce more content, support more of our athletic programs and continue expanding how we tell Utah’s stories across broadcast, streaming and in-venue platforms. Just as importantly, our partnership with the College of Humanities gives students a professional production environment in which to gain experience that can translate directly into careers in the industry.”

The Language & Communications (LNCO) broadcast facility is also providing student access to professional-level technology, workflows, and hands-on learning opportunities that reflect environments they will encounter in the broadcast and sports production industry.

“Student success is central to our mission,” said College of Humanities Dean Wanda S. Pillow. “We exist to educate students, learn alongside them and share our collective work with our communities. The new LNCO broadcast facility strengthens our ability in all these pursuits, giving students hands-on experience with professional broadcast technology and workflows.”

Built around SMPTE ST 2110 and IP-based infrastructure, the LNCO facility gives Utah the flexibility to produce content for multiple sports, venues and distribution platforms while providing a foundation that can evolve as broadcast technology and media workflows continue to change. Diversified worked alongside Utah from design through commissioning to create a centralized production environment engineered around the university’s current needs and long-term content strategy. Adding to its value, this investment extends beyond game-day production by giving students the chance to learn in the same type of production environments being adopted across professional sports and major broadcast organizations.

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(Image credit: Diverisified)

“College athletics is experiencing a fundamental shift in how live sports content is produced and distributed. Athletic departments are increasingly responsible for producing more content, across more sports, venues and platforms than ever before,” said Pete Emminger, global chief technology officer at Diversified, a global leader in audiovisual, broadcast and digital experience integration. “Shared, IP-based production environments allow universities to centralize resources, increase production capability and create greater flexibility across their athletic programs. At the same time, these facilities are valuable educational environments for universities preparing their students for careers in sports media and live production.”