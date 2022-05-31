Here's How Black Box AVoIT Solutions Transform Shannon Brewing Co.

Black Box, a leading IT solutions provider that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions and consulting services to businesses worldwide, announced that Shannon Brewing Co. is using next-generation AVoIT technology from Black Box to enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiency at its taproom and brewery in Keller, TS. With an AVoIT solution designed, integrated, and installed by Black Box, Shannon Brewing Co. has created a distinct atmosphere, streamlined operations and built efficiencies to stay competitive while maintaining a strong commitment to the art, unique flavor and tradition of the brewer's craft.

"In partnering with Black Box, we were able to concentrate on both sides of our business: the entertainment side, or the taproom, and the manufacturing side, which is our brewery," said Shannon Carter, proprietor at Shannon Brewing Co. "The AV system we put into the taproom is amazing, and the amount of control we now have over content is remarkable. It's an incredible tool for us to engage with customers and build loyalty. Then, in the brewery, we've gained a whole new level of peace of mind with our new remote monitoring capabilities, having that data right there on our phones and being able to see—any time, day or night—that the business is humming along correctly, effortlessly, efficiently."

(Image credit: Black Box)

To support flexible visualization in the taproom, the Black Box MCX network AV distribution and management system pairs with the company's iCompel digital signage system to allow the Shannon Brewing Co. team to display sports and entertainment on the big screens along with visual information about the beer on tap, pub grub on the menu, upcoming events, advertising, education and more. Back in the brewery, the Black Box Alertwerks product enables environmental monitoring, as well as process monitoring for key brewery processes, capturing and presenting a wide variety of parameters on a single dashboard that can be accessed locally or remotely through a web interface.

"Shannon Brewing Co. is a special operation, brewing award-winning beer that guests can enjoy at the company's one-of-a-kind brewhouse," said CJ Ballejos, vice president of sales at Black Box. "Our work with Shannon is a great example of how Black Box can partner with breweries and wineries to implement AVoIT solutions that deliver a wonderful quality product for customers while boosting the efficiency of overall business operations."