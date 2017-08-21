HDBaseT World Congress, Meet the Speaker: Paul Harris

Stakeholders in the HDBaseT ecosystem — Alliance members, manufacturers, and integrators — will converge in Sitges, Barcelona, October 16-18, for the HDBaseT World Congress. The Congress will engage the community in robust discussions, panels, networking, and working groups to shape the future of the HDBaseT solution.

In this online series, AV Technology magazine will introduce select speakers and presentations to the community. Today we meet Paul Harris, CEO, Aurora Multimedia, who will present "AV & IT: One World?" at the World Congress.

Abstract:AV over IP is not a buzzword anymore. The convergence of the AV and IT world is happening, bringing with it several questions and challenges for manufacturers, integrators and installers. It is important to understand the different user requirements and infrastructure needs for each application, and how we can identify the optimal solution for each situation, taking into consideration quality, performance, distances, and cost.

What to Expect: In this session, Paul will engage participants in an in-depth discussion about the developments in the field of AV-IT.

More Info: To learn more about the HDBaseT World Congress programming, and to register, visit https://hdbaset.org/hdbaset-world-congress-2017/?am_force_theme_layout=desktop