Hawk and Falcon Join 1 Beyond Automated Camera Solutions

The What: 1 Beyond is bolstering its range of automated camera solutions by adding two new cameras to its lineup: The Hawk and the Falcon. Both cameras fill a void for small-to-medium size classrooms and conference rooms that need a lower cost automated camera tracking solution. With little to no configuration required, these cameras will soon find their way into more rooms of schools and corporations.

The What Else: The Falcon is a powerful presenter tracking camera that smoothly pans, tilts and zooms to follow a presenter. Its small form-factor is well-suited for smaller rooms. It is the first ePTZ camera from 1 Beyond and uses a 4K image sensor which is cropped to HD for output. It uses facial and motion detection for tracking and is designed for rooms up to 25 feet deep.

The Hawk is a tracking camera specifically for the room participants. It combines two 12x optical zoom PTZ cameras, a wide-angle reference camera and six audio-locating microphones in a compact shelf-mountable solution. Built-in facial detection and voice detection software uses a new algorithm to accurately point a camera at whoever is speaking. Switching between cameras is seamless and automatic. The wide-angle reference camera feed is also available for an establishing shot of the room. Hawk is designed for rooms up to 30 feet deep.

The Bottom Line: With hybrid work and remote classes becoming the "new normal," more and more rooms need cameras to enable conferencing with remote participants. Camera tracking is essential to enable remote participants to be on equal footing with in-room participants. Close-ups allow remote participants to see facial expressions and feel more engaged in the class or meeting. Falcon and Hawk are available and shipping now. Volume discounts are available.