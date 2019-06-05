Harman Pro Appoints Synnex as a New Distributor for the U.S.

Harman Professional Solutions has signed a U.S. distributor agreement with Synnex Corp. The distribution agreement makes the company part of a select group of preferred Harman Pro distributors in the IT channel through Synnex VisualSolv, which specializes in digital signage, professional AV, physical security, and collaborative communication offerings that unite the industry's AV, IT, and CE technologies.

Synnex customers now have access to the Harman portfolio of brands and products that are required to help grow business in the corporate, government, and commercial contracting business sectors. According to the companies, the agreement significantly strengthens Synnex’s audio portfolio and expands Harman’s reach in the AV and IT channels.

“We are excited to partner with Synnex Corp. and expand our distribution channels within the U.S.,” said Michael Schoen, vice president of retail and distribution North America, Harman Pro. “We are looking forward to our collaboration with Synnex and are confident their experience and in-depth knowledge of the IT and pro AV markets will help us deliver the most relevant technology solutions to our customers.”

“By working with Harman Professional Solutions, we are able to deliver a range of competitive new audio offerings to our customers,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corp. “Harman also helps customers meet strategic vertical market needs with one of the industry’s most trusted brands.”

The agreement includes cutting-edge audio products from JBL, AMX, BSS, and more. To learn more about Harman Pro through Synnex Corp., email visualsolv@synnex.com.