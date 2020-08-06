Hands-On Learning During a Hands-Off Pandemic (The EvoLLLution)

"Variously called project-based, hands-on, laboratory, experiential or tactile education there is no question that learning while doing is one of the most effective ways to learn a new concept or skill. For many students, it is the primary way through which they can successfully learn."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has highlighted the need for virtual solutions for hands-on learning. The time is now to innovate new solutions that will connect students to these kinds of experiences and better prepare them for a working world that is increasingly remote.