Hall Technologies Adds Five New Hires

Hall Technologies (opens in new tab) has added five new staff members. Hall’s global team now includes Daniel Adams as technical support manager for the EMEA region, Brandon Gramse comes aboard as senior electronics engineer along with Rey Aviles as support manager/applications engineer, for Inside Sales Hall added Mario Becerra as an account manager, and lastly Victor Vasquez was added as a customer service technician.

“We love the tremendous growth opportunities our new staff members bring to Hall," said says vice president of sales and marketing, Hal Truax. "The company’s trajectory has been on a steady rise for more than two years now beginning with our rebrand in 2020. The purpose of rebranding was to put a greater focus on the human centric products and the global solutions Hall is developing. For more than three decades Hall had been focused on creating singular products, but in today’s current climate, the demand for new end-to-end solutions has become more apparent. The culmination of our rebranding, GLI’s Investment into Hall earlier this year, and the addition of new members to our team, helps solidify Hall’s plans for product expansion."

Top (L-R): Aviles, Bacerra, Adams Bottom (L-R): Gramse, Vasquez (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Adams has worked as both an integrator and at a distributor/manufacturer level within the AV industry for over 15 years. He is joining Hall Technologies to bolster the technical expertise outside of the United States and bring in-territory pre and post-sales support. He has a degree in Electronic Engineering and is highly qualified in video distribution.

Bacerra was born and raised in Dallas. He has 20-plus years of sales experience. Outside the office, he’s a huge Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoys spending time with his family, producing music, antiquing and treasure hunting collectibles.

Aviles has previous experience in corporate AV and in the live events industry managing concerts and film festivals. Rey will be the new tech support manager/engineer to assist in organizing and executing QC/QA processes.

Gramse is a 25-plus year veteran in the AV industry with his most recent position at GenComm. His primary responsibilities at Hall will include leading an engineering team with developing, managing, and supporting UCC and AVoIP products.

Vasquez will be a key point of contact to respond to technical service requests, troubleshoot technical issues, and report the resolution back to management.