Hall Technologies Debuts Its 'Smart Videoconferencing Companion'

Hall Technologies debuted the Mercury all-in-one conferencing and collaboration tool. The video bar offers wireless screen presentation capabilities, camera auto tracking, speaker tracking, and presenter tracking for better meeting inclusivity and equity.

“Think of Mercury as your smart videoconferencing companion,” said Hall Technologies vice president of technology Ken Eagle. “This plug-and-play product has built-in features that enable tracking for not only the audio, but for visuals too. It’s compatible with both OS and UC applications. Mercury is a dynamic bundled solution for creating better meeting equity in small to mid-sized meeting rooms and huddle spaces. It’s unique in that it can track and capture meeting attendees when they are presenting, while utilizing AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation), AGC (Automatic Gain Control), ANS (Automatic Noise Suppression) and full duplex mode communication to make all participants feel like they are in the same room.”

The HT-MERCURY is a video bar with an ultra-wide angle 4K AI camera, microphone, and speaker featuring wireless screen presentation capabilities. It includes a built-in Wi-Fi module and offers multiple connection options, including AirPlay, Miracast, Smart View, HT-Voyager and physical HDMI and USB-C ports. Connecting to the HT-MERCURY using any of these methods can project the video from the connected device to the connected display.