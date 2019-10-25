Hackers Evolve Attacks Methods in Higher Education Breaches (EdTech Magazine)

"Campuses are struggling with effective cybersecurity. While education lags behind industries such as finance, healthcare and public administration in total breach volume, Verizon’s “2019 Data Breach Investigations Report” notes an uptick in both the volume of confirmed data disclosure attacks in education — 99 of 382 incidents — and in the variety of threats."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you consider the massive amount of sensitive data stored by institutions, it's no surprise that higher ed has become a big target for hackers. As attacks continue to evolve and expand, it's critically important for institutions to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts.