Guitar Center Business Solutions Group Appoints Design Engineers

The Business Solutions Group of Guitar Center (GC) has appointed two new key personnel—Mike Trimble and Marcin Nowak—as design engineers on the GC Pro team. The addition of design engineers is part of the Business Solutions Group’s investment and expansion in providing AV studio design‚an initiative that also includes the acquisition of the Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG).



Mike Trimble

Trimble has deep experience in design of large-scale audio and visual systems. He has worked for Sound Image, Pro Media, and JBL, and is professionally trained in a wide range of AV technology. Trimble will work with the GC Pro sales teams to offer clients professionally designed and implemented solutions.

Marcin Nowak

Nowak has extensive knowledge of studio environments and configurations. He has been involved with high-end design, implementation, and support for various studio environments with GC and other organizations for years. His areas of expertise include custom-built workstation solutions, console support, and installations.

“As part of our longer-term growth and business strategy, we have added additional resources to our GC Pro team,” said Doug Carnell, vice oresident of GC’s Business Solutions. “We’re glad to welcome Mike Trimble and welcome back Marcin Nowak. Both of these audio professionals will serve as great assets to our highly capable business solutions team.”