Google Reveals New Features for Meet (Campus Technology)

"Google has unveiled some of its plans for updates to Meet, the web conferencing tool that's part of the company's G Suite for Education. The basic thrust is to give instructors more control over their real-time sessions and help them make the classes more engaging."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This list of new features will make Meet a more robust platform for learning. With remote and hybrid instruction being planned by many institutions at the moment, these added functions could be a game-changer.