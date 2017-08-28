Gonzaga University Brings Updates With Daktronics Displays

Gonzaga University has continued their long-standing relationship with Daktronics by asking the company to manufacture and install 10 new LED displays for multiple sports facilities on campus in Spokane, Washington. Video displays will be installed for basketball, volleyball, baseball and soccer this fall.



“We’re continually working to provide the best game-day experience possible for our sports facilities and installing new Daktronics displays on campus is an important step in achieving our goals,” said Rob Kavon, Gonzaga University’s associate director of athletics for facilities and event operations. “The new centerhung in McCarthey Athletic Center is going to be amazing, and we can’t wait for it to bring a first-rate, exciting atmosphere to our fans and student-athletes this year.”

McCarthey Athletic Center will be receiving seven displays, including a 5-display center hung configuration featuring 1,230 square feet of LED displays to impact and improve Bulldogs basketball and other special events held within the venue.

In the center hung configuration, two large sideline-facing displays will measure 12.5 feet high by 21 feet wide, two end-facing displays will measure 12.5 feet high by 12.5 feet wide and a narrow ring display circling the bottom of the configuration will measure 3 feet high by 64.5 feet wide. A new custom hoist will hold the center hung in place over the court.

Replacing the existing end wall displays, two new displays measuring 9 feet high by 36 feet wide will be installed. All displays inside McCarthey Athletic Center will feature 6-millimeter line spacing for crisp clear imagery and wide angle visibility for a great view from every seat in the arena.

A custom audio system rounds out the arena installation. This new system will integrate with the video and scoring system to provide full-range sound reproduction while delivering clear and intelligible speech for a powerful audio experience for fans.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Gonzaga University for these LED video projects,” said Greg Schmidt, Daktronics sales representative. “The university was looking for a solution to bring a ‘WOW’ factor to their facilities as well as ensuring their fan experiences exceeded expectations. We’re honored to be selected to help achieve their goals as this state-of-the-art technology will make the ideas for their facilities a reality.”

At the adjacent Martin Centre, Daktronics will install a new 6.5-foot-high by 12-foot-wide video display featuring 6-millimeter line spacing as well as two new fixed-digit scoreboards to provide additional statistics for volleyball.

Also on campus, Gonzaga Soccer at Luger Field will receive a new video display measuring 8.5 feet high by 16 feet wide as well as a fixed-digit scoreboard for additional soccer statistics. Gonzaga Baseball at Washington Trust Field & Patterson Baseball Complex will receive a new outdoor video display measuring 12 feet high by 36 feet wide. Both outdoor displays will feature 13HD pixel layouts for excellent image clarity and contrast while providing wide angle visibility for fans.

All the video displays being installed will feature variable content zoning which allows each display to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control System with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.