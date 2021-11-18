Sharp NEC ActiveScene Integrates With XOGO Media Player

Sharp NEC Display Solutions’ ActiveScene comprehensive AV solution that transforms existing glass walls into dynamic digital signage can now run on the XOGO media player. The integration with XOGO marks an important step in expanding access to the one-of-a-kind solution.

ActiveScene, which recently won an Installation Product Award from Systems Contractor News in the category of Most Innovative Digital Signage Product as well as an InfoComm Best in Market Award by Sound and Video Contractor, is the result of a partnership between Sharp/NEC and Avery Dennison. The solution combines NEC’s acclaimed projector technology with Avery Dennison’s Vela smart window film that is applied to a glass wall or interior window. With the push of a button, the film can change from transparent in its “on” state, to opaque in its “off” state, providing an ideal surface for projecting digital signage, video, and other content for a wide variety of situations. In retail environments, ActiveScene gives life to mall storefront window displays and can transform how customers are engaged and educated on promotions; in museums and theme parks, it can be used to deliver interactivity and messaging that adds new depth and dimension to exhibits and rides; in corporate settings, it can provide instant privacy for glass walls in conference rooms and a medium for immersive and compelling presentations.

The free XOGO Manager app is available for Windows 10, Android, and iOS. It allows users to upload content, create playlists, and manage all their players from anywhere in the world via the cloud. XOGO plays back JPEG and PNG graphics, MOV and MP4 videos, and URLs displaying infotainment feeds, social media, and web pages. Furthermore, the XOGO integration allows for the ability to control lighting behind the film separately, enabling the end user to spotlight specific items in a storefront retail display or exhibit with LED lights, for example. Accomplished through XOGO’s partnership with Nexmosphere, this option is triggered from buttons, people sensors and gesture interactions to provide a rich set of tools when designing any digital signage experience.

“By integrating with XOGO, users now have more flexibility and power when it comes to playing content and utilizing glass walls in completely new ways, specifically in retail and corporate settings,” said Rich McPherson of Sharp NEC Display Solution. “The sky is the limit in terms of how, when, and where high-impact content can be displayed.”