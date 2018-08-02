IBM’s Ginni Rometty To Headline CES 2019 Keynotes

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and CEO, will headline the CES 2019 keynote stage.

This is not the first time Rometty has delivered a keynote address at CES; she also spoke at CES 2016.

Rometty will speak at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas. She will open the show, which runs Jan. 8-11, by sharing an outlook on how technology, built on a foundation of responsibility and trust, will significantly improve how businesses operate and people work and live, said CTA.

Stay up to date with all things CES-related with one-click access to the TWICE CES Hub.

"We're proud and excited to welcome Ginni Rometty back to the CES stage and put the work that she and her teams at IBM are doing on artificial intelligence, Cloud computing, and quantum front and center," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Ginni and her IBM colleagues represent some of the very best minds in technology today, and we look forward to kicking off CES with a deeper look into her vision for a world elevated by improved connectivity, more robust data analysis and more capable artificial intelligence."

Rometty has been named among Bloomberg's 50 Most Influential People in the World, Fortune's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, and TIME's most important people in tech.

Registration for CES will open later this year.