Germany's GSG High School Stays Ahead of the Education Learning Curve with Philips Displays, Monitors

The historic and internationally recognized Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium (GSG) in Velbert, western Germany, has installed close to 100 x new Philips interactive digital displays and monitors to revolutionize the way it teaches and communicates with its students.

Challenge

With 720 students and 55 teachers, GSG carries the name of iconic anti-war activists Sophie and Hans Scholl--brother and sister founders of the now revered 'White Rose' movement, a resistance group set up in 1942 and run by students at the University of Munich to decry Nazi crimes and the political system. Both Hans (24) and Sophie (21) were executed in 1943 for their views.

With high standards and intense efforts to support its students and tutors, GSG wanted to remain ahead of curve by utilizing the latest advancements in education technology. With both an eye on the present and the future, the vision was to step away from traditional chalkboards and overhead projectors, embarking upon a complete digital overhaul that would inspire its students with immersive experiences and limitless connectivity. Considering the volatility of global events, the GSG also needed a solution that was flexible enough for on-campus student information and distance learning, ensuring education, whatever the conditions and challenges, will continue to be accessible.

Solution

After an intensive process exploring the global marketplace, GSG partnered with PPDS--the exclusive global provider of Philips professional TV and signage solutions--for a complete digital transformation.

The project included the installation of 96 displays ranging from 24 inches to 86 inches and also utilized a suite of products from other leading brands, including TV bracket and wall mounting manufacturers Vogel's and SmartMetals. New PPDS partner Logitech and German-based digital signage CMS software specialist mdt Medientechnik (MDT) also came together to upgrade and transform all areas, including classrooms, hallways, dining spaces and others, throughout its buildings.

Chalkboards were replaced with (or placed beside) 13 commanding Philips T-Line 86- and 75-inch multi touch interactive and anti-glare, anti-reflective, 4K education displays, designed to enable advanced levels of collaborative learning through multimedia content and freehand input directly on the display with "whiteboard mode." With up to 20 touchpoints at the same time, students can get creative together by physical interaction on the display, while students in class and at home are able to take control of the screen from their own securely connected device.

In addition, 10 Philips 10-inch T-Line displays were placed outside each classroom for easy-to-read dynamic content, including the name of the room, the lesson being taught, name of the teacher, and other important information, enabling greater room scheduling versatility and faster class efficiency. T-Lines enable teachers and students to collaborate using multi-touch technology and advanced connectivity from multiple sources including personal devices.

The school was also strategically fitted with a suite of 17 Philips D-Line and Q-Line displays (49 inches to 86 inches), allowing the school to ensure all students and teachers had access to live information at all times. This ranges from health and safety information such as social distancing and areas where masks are required, plus wayfinding, school events and activities, as well as timetables. Content and information can be created and shared quickly and efficiently using the exclusive PPDS CMND platform, while all displays are controlled via a custom CMS, which allows for automatic and manual updates from a central location. This reduces risks of disruption, helping tutors to start lessons on time and maximize the learning experience.

Lesson management has also been digitized by utilizing the recently launched i3LEARNHUB learning software, a cloud-based digital creation and learning platform, designed to enable teachers to bring digital content to students, stimulate collaboration and prepare them with 21st century learning skills.

The software provides teachers and students instant access to an extensive range of new educative and collaborative tools, designed to help teachers create fresh, inspiring and feature-rich tailored content to present during lessons, turning classrooms into highly interactive workspaces and facilitating hybrid learning.

I3LEARNHUB is used by a growing digital community of over 50,000 educational professionals, in which teachers from around the world come together to share ideas and best practices, with entire lesson plans able to be downloaded.

"A digital quantum leap," said Janine Hager, head of the school parents committee. "The new equipment with an XXL package of interactive Philips displays for lessons, info displays, digital door signs and additional IT monitors for our IT rooms fills us with a lot of curiosity and confidence for the new school year."

Benefits of the new installation include:

•Interactive lessons: Philips-T-Lines enable teachers and students to collaborate using multi-touch technology and advanced connectivity from multiple sources including personal devices.

•Wayfinding: Vital classroom information, including lessons and teacher info, is dynamically displayed outside each room, enabling greater room scheduling versatility and faster class efficiency.

•CMS Control: Content can be created and deployed from a central location and pushed across all displays or selected units.

•Cloud-based lessons: i3LEARNHUB learning software enables on-site and distance learning in real-time across all displays.