Georgia Tech Introducing New LED Video Technology From Daktronics

Daktronics will design, manufacture and install six new LED video displays for Georgia Tech Athletics in Atlanta. The installation is currently in process and will be completed early in 2018.

The new technology will be installed at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium for baseball, Mewborn Field for softball, Byers Tennis Complex outdoor courts, O’Keefe Gymnasium for volleyball and Callaway Plaza, located on the north exterior of Bobby Dodd Stadium, for football. The display for baseball replaces at 17-year-old Daktronics installation while the other venues are receiving LED video technology for the first time.



“We have had Daktronics for over four decades,” said Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcast Services Andy Blanton. “For Georgia Tech, to continue working with Daktronics means that we are aligning with a company committed to raising the bar in technology and innovation in the same way we have seen over at Mercedes Benz Stadium. I felt like they were a perfect fit to help us achieve our commitment to creating everyday champions and fan entertainment."

An additional display featuring narrow pixel pitch technology at 2.5-millimeter line spacing for extremely close viewing will be installed within the Edge-Rice Center. This display will measure 8 feet tall by 14 feet wide to bring additional versatility press conferences as a backdrop as well as providing historical elements for visitors.

“The addition of new videoboards at five of our athletics venues will not only serve to provide an enhanced game-day experience for our student-athletes and fans but will also be an avenue to continue to tell the story and elevate the brand of Georgia Tech athletics,” said Todd Stansbury, director of athletics. “This project couldn't happen without the generous support of everyone who invests in our Everyday Champions.”

The new display and surround structure for baseball will measure 31.5 feet high by 36 feet wide, softball will measure 16.5 feet high by 22 feet wide and tennis will measure 18.5 feet high by 26.5 feet wide. Each display will feature a 15HD pixel layout to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to viewers.

These main displays feature variable content zoning which allows each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple windows to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“It is exciting to be able to continue our long-standing partnership with Georgia Tech Athletics across all of these wonderful venues in Midtown Atlanta,” said Glen Marts, Daktronics sales representative. “This campus-wide project will enhance the fan experience and provide visual aspects that weren’t available before. We’re looking forward to seeing the final results as these displays are installed and used this year.”

The display at volleyball will measure 10.5 feet high by 23 feet wide and will feature a tighter 6-millimeter line spacing for closer viewing distance inside the gym. The display for Callaway Plaza will measure 31 feet high by 24 feet wide and will feature 10-millimeter line spacing to bring vibrant imagery and messaging to the space.