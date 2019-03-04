Georgetown Announces AI-Focused Center (Campus Technology)

"A $55 million grant from the Open Philanthropy Project is leading Georgetown University to create the Center for Security and Emerging Technology to tackle projects related to artificial intelligence and policy. CSET, which is housed in Georgetown's Walsh School of Foreign Service, will leverage the university's networks in security policy to craft nonpartisan analysis and advice for U.S. and international policymakers and the academic community."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence, in both its current and potential uses, has broad implications for security. Georgetown's focus on the intersections of AI and policy should lead to applications of AI that make ethical considerations a core priority.