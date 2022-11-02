Genelec Appoints New AV Business Manager and AV Sales Manager

Genelec (opens in new tab) has deepened its commitment to the AV market by appointing Kati Pajukallio as AV business manager and Sami Mäkinen as AV sales manager for Finland. These new appointments will bring Genelec even closer to its key customers and help drive continued growth in both international and domestic AV markets.

“Since the launch of our Smart IP networked loudspeaker family in 2019, our profile in the AV market has grown significantly and we’re totally committed to further expansion," said Genelec business development director Ken Kimura. "The experience that Kati and Sami bring to the company will help us to both sustain our strong AV presence in the Nordic region, and significantly drive our global AV sales and marketing efforts. We see a very bright future for us in this extremely important market segment.”

Pajukallio joined Genelec last year, bringing with her a wealth of AV industry experience, having previously worked in marketing communications roles for Electrosonic and Audico Systems, both highly regarded integrators. As AV business manager, she will now lead Genelec’s global AV installation business, helping to develop the company’s international presence by developing its AV portfolio and partner network. As well as strengthening Genelec’s reach and relationships with customers, Pajukallio’s strong marketing background will be fundamental in helping to shape the company’s profile in this key market segment.

“I’m looking forward to strengthening the co-operation with our fantastic global distributor and integrator network, providing customer-oriented solutions and support together with our professional AV team,” commented Pajukallio.

Mäkinen has been a key part of the Genelec sales management team since 2007 and has concentrated exclusively on the AV market for the last seven years. As Finnish AV sales manager, Mäkinen will handle pre-sales and sales pipeline management, account management and local marketing co-operations, and will look to build on Genelec’s very strong presence in the premium AV installation market in Finland, increasing the levels of cooperation with local AV integrators and installers.

Mäkinen will work closely with sales engineer Henri Ulmanen, who will continue his important role in the Finnish AV team by focusing on sales channel education, technical sales support and internal R&D co-operation.

“I´m very excited to be joining the Finnish team once more," said Mäkinen. "The connection and communication between us and our partners are key to successful co-operations, and I can’t wait to start building closer relationships with them.”