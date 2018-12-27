Gefen Partners With Barco on Enhanced AVoIP Integration Solutions

Continuing in its effort to provide signal distribution and control solutions for commercial integrators, Nortek Security & Control's signal management brand Gefen has teamed with Barco. Barco's enterprise AV control and monitoring software, Overture, allows users to access any Gefen AV over IP product and easily configure and control them within and across venues.

This new alignment provides greater opportunities for signal distribution, management, and control within corporate and higher education applications.

“The Gefen and Barco pairing offers an unparalleled level of connectivity and control for commercial installers,” Gefen product manager Jason Fitzgerald said. “Now, distributing and controlling AV in classrooms, huddle rooms, lecture halls, and conference rooms, is easier and more versatile than ever, regardless of source material or display type.”

The Gefen AV over IP solutions combine any source and display, no matter their connection capabilities. HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, VGA, and audio can all coexist on a single IP network, with the ability to automatically convert analog and digital signal formats and scale up and down from standard HD to Ultra HD, offering a new level of flexibility in any installation.

Barco Overture can maximize signal management in any installation by taking advantage of the versatile line of Gefen AV over IP products. When used with the Gefen EXT-CU-LAN Matrix Controller, there is a single point of contact for the Barco system to communicate with. This eliminates the need to directly communicate with each end-point and thus reduces traffic and complexity when setting up a system. Users can simply integrate Barco Overture with Gefen AV over IP products and directly manage them - as both products are fully compatible with each other. With the ability to adapt to nearly any campus or enterprise environment, the Barco Overture control system offers a high level of customization and management for one or multiple locations.

“Our new integration with Gefen further strengthens Barco’s position as the top AV monitoring and control software solution for the education and corporate space,” said Barco director of product management for Overture, Jan van Houtte.

The Gefen AV over IP product line provides a high level of customization to any project with HDMI, DVI, VGA, DisplayPort, and audio senders and receivers that individually address the signal type of each source and display. USB, IR, and RS-232 are supported in addition to AV for KVM and interactive applications.