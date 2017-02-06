Gefen Introduces DisplayPort 1.2 Fiber-Optic Extender at ISE 2017

Gefen will introduce the EXT-DP-4K600-1SC extender at ISE 2017. It enables integrators to place 4K 600 MHz DisplayPort 1.2 sources and displays up to 660 feet apart with full optical isolation.



“Gefen is committed to manufacturing products that allow commercial integrators to utilize the industry’s most popular signal standards,” said Jason Fitzergald, Gefen Product Manager. “In many commercial applications, particularly in the medical field, DisplayPort has become the preferred connector and signal transport. We have introduced the new EXT-DP-4K600-1SC to deliver the full bandwidth and uncompromising quality that the DisplayPort 1.2 signal demands.”

The EXT-DP-4K600-1SC extends HDCP 2.2, HDCP 1.4, and DPCP compliant DisplayPort 600 MHz 4K audio/video over fiber. WQUXGA (3840 x 2400), 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), and 4K Cinema - DCI (4096 x 2160), up to 60 Hz frame rate and 4:4:4 Chroma sub-sampling are supported. The AV signal can be extended up to 200 meters, or 660 feet, over a single strand of SC-terminated 50/125 µm OM3 or better multi-mode fiber-optic cable.

The EXT-DP-4K600-1SC provides full electrical isolation between the Sender and the Receiver, meeting the stringent safety and EMC requirements for critical applications. When used with a pair of Gefen EXT-PS52AU-M-1.3-6-AL power supplies (available separately), this extender is compliant with medical safety and EMC standards EN 60601-1 and EN 60601-1-2. The EXT-DP-4K600-1SC can be powered from sources and displays featuring powered USB ports, or by using external power supplies.

“This product is ideal for applications such as medical imaging, military control rooms, flight simulators, signage, gaming and casinos, as well as any project where 4K full-bandwidth uncompressed video over long distances or end-to-end electrical isolation is essential,” said Fitzgerald.

For most applications, the Sender and Receiver are plug-and-play and will work without any set-up. In cases where signal optimization becomes necessary due to special requirements of a source and or a display, both units feature easy-to-use EQ switches. The EXT-DP-4K600-1SC supports popular and useful DisplayPort technologies such as multi-streaming (connecting multiple daisy-chained displays to one DisplayPort output) and auxiliary channel (transporting data and controls along with the AV signal). Additionally, compact enclosures are easy to install and can be hidden away; their sturdy metal enclosures help provide further immunity against Electro-Magnetic Interference (EMI) and radiated noise (RFI).

“Gefen has always customized the application of its technology to meet the needs of specific vertical markets, and our new DisplayPort extender reaffirms our commitment to keep doing so today and in the future,” Fitzgerald concluded. “We are proud to offer our customers an extender solution that truly supports the full bandwidth for 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 (600 MHz) and is fully compliant with the DisplayPort 1.2 standard.”