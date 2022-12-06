Gator Adds Two New Cases to the G-Tour Rack Family

Gator Cases (opens in new tab) extends its G-Tour line of rack cases with two new models, including a standard, 20U size and a 16U rack with convertible lid tables. Both solutions offer solid touring racks built specifically to satisfy career DJs and pro audio technicians in need of more workstation real estate.
A step up from the standard 16U rack, the new version takes gigging convenience to the next level by adding fold-out legs inside each lid, converting them into side tables for storing laptops, DJ controllers, external hard drives, DJ mixers, and related accessories.
Providing a 4U increase from its 16U predecessor, the 20U standard tour rack delivers even more space for mounting power amps, conditioners, signal processors, accessory drawers, and plenty of other gear.
Built to the same standards as other models in the series, the racks are carefully designed to withstand all the typical rigors of touring. Nine-millimeter-thick plywood construction and heavy-duty, commercial-grade casters (two locking) ensure the movement of equipment in both a safe and timely manner.
“With the resurgence of tours increasing daily, we knew it was time to expand our rack case offerings,” explained Rob McCoy, vice president of product management. “Pro audio professionals rely on a quality product at a great price. Our partners started to ask for larger sizes, so the 20U was inevitable.”
The G-Tour Series offers road-ready cases for a variety of instruments and pro-audio equipment, including mixers, DJ controllers, keyboards, guitars and effects, tour furniture, general utility, and much more.