Gator Adds Two New Cases to the G-Tour Rack Family

Gator Cases (opens in new tab) extends its G-Tour line of rack cases with two new models, including a standard, 20U size and a 16U rack with convertible lid tables. Both solutions offer solid touring racks built specifically to satisfy career DJs and pro audio technicians in need of more workstation real estate.



A step up from the standard 16U rack, the new version takes gigging convenience to the next level by adding fold-out legs inside each lid, converting them into side tables for storing laptops, DJ controllers, external hard drives, DJ mixers, and related accessories.

Providing a 4U increase from its 16U predecessor, the 20U standard tour rack delivers even more space for mounting power amps, conditioners, signal processors, accessory drawers, and plenty of other gear.

(Image credit: Gator)

Built to the same standards as other models in the series, the racks are carefully designed to withstand all the typical rigors of touring. Nine-millimeter-thick plywood construction and heavy-duty, commercial-grade casters (two locking) ensure the movement of equipment in both a safe and timely manner.