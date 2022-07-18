G&D North America Adds New Managing Director

The team of G&D North America (opens in new tab) appointed Jon Litt as new managing director. With his many years of professional experience in the fields of business development and sales, he is a true asset to G&D and will drive the company’s market success even further.

Jon Litt (Image credit: G&D)

“I’m excited to begin the next chapter in my career as managing director of a world-leading renowned brand such as G&D," Litt explained. "This new position will allow me to continue to focus on the critical space in control room, simulation, and government applications, which I love so much. I’m very much looking forward to new challenges and using the experience I’ve gained so far to taking G&D North America to the next level.”

[G&D Introduces Vision XS KVM-over-IP Extender] (opens in new tab)

In his role as managing director, Litt is in charge of the development, coordination, and implementation of strategic business plans and states: “I’m confident that our highly experienced KVM-oriented team will achieve great sales gains in North America and Canada in the years to come, given the market leading high performing, very flexible and competitive KVM solutions we provide to our customers”.

A long-time resident of Houston, TX, Litt will continue to be based in the area from where he will be driving the future growth of the German KVM manufacturer’s U.S. subsidiary.