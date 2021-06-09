G&D Debuts VisionXS 10Gb Extender Series

The What:Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) has announced VisionXS, a new line of high-performance KVM extenders with a bandwidth of 10Gb and video transmission for resolutions up to 4K.

The What Else: Previous devices from the manufacturer support a data transfer rate of 1Gb per line. Thanks to G&D's self-developed compression method, full 4K video over 1Gb could already be transmitted. However, with a bandwidth of 10Gb, VisionXS opens up new possibilities for high-resolution and high-frame-rate video extension. Initially, the German manufacturer will provide extender modules for KVM over IP, followed by solutions for classic KVM systems for direct transmission.

VisionXS extenders can be combined with G&D's matrix systems. For customers, this means even more flexibility, because VisionXS products can either be operated in pairs as an extender line or be integrated into matrix installations. The new devices are fully compatible with existing models, making it easier for technology professionals to plan and expand installations, even at a later date.

In a first step, a high-end system for DisplayPort UHR with a transmission bandwidth of 10G will be launched, followed by devices for HDMI and DVI. For the VisionXS series, the manufacturer also relies on its lossless compression High Dynamic Image Processing, which enables accurate video experiences. In addition, dual-head modules allow the transmission of two video signals via one transmission cable. These modules offer significant advantages: Two video signals transmitted over one line saves 50 percent of cabling or KVM modules.

The new VisionXS-IP-DP-UHR system is compatible with the central ControlCenter-IP appliance. Combined, these units form a matrix for KVM over IP. This means that each connected workstation can be granted access to any computer connected to the KVM system. While the network infrastructure takes over the transport of KVM over IP using network switches and routers, the ControlCenter-IP contributes the logic. Both the dynamic access and the use of KVM over IP make the application even more flexible. Secure and reliable operation is ensured by AES-128 encryption and the regular exchange of security keys.

The console modules of the VisionXS series are now significantly smaller and thus require less space. In addition, the manufacturer now also provides new and efficient mounting options that require fewer screws. For the new VisionXS modules, G&D relies on a new click mechanism making it much easier to install the devices.

The Bottom Line: VisionXS KVMs is designed to extend fast videos and frequently changing image content with significantly less compression than previous models, and its compact size makes it well suited for applications where space is a critical factor.