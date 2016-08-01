Futuresource Releases Worldwide Videowall Market Report

Futuresource Consulting released the sixth edition of the global videowall report, which has monitored the adoption of technologies in the tiled display market since 2003.



In 2015 global sales reached over $3.4 billion and trends indicate that this category will sustain double digit growth out to 2020, with the market becoming more dynamic than ever before.

This yearly Futuresource tracker reviews the penetration of the more established technologies such as rear projection cube (RPC) and super narrow bezel (SNB) then compares and contrasts this with the newer, emerging display technologies such as narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED category which, is an incredibly disruptive force in the market with most major international vendors now adding the technology to their display ranges.

"Much of the growth in the global videowall market has been driven by SNB, with RPC remaining remarkably resilient in this increasingly challenging environment,” said Chris Mcintyre-Brown, Associate Director Displays & Broadcast Equipment at Futuresource Consulting. "NPP LED had a fantastic year, with total values reaching $678 million in 2015. This represents 3 times both the volume and value reported in 2014. This growth is being driven by falling ASPs for all pixel pitches as well as the introduction of the 2020 and 2121 SMD LED package, encouraging many local Chinese vendors to go into production."

Other co-existing technologies in this space such as RPC, closed the year positively, being 1% up on 2014 volumes were it saw a drop in sales, demonstrating the resilience and longevity of this product segment.

The report highlights that LCD narrow bezel video wall experienced another massive year in 2015 showing 21% year on year (YoY) growth. LCD video wall saw the introduction of extra narrow bezel (ENB) product in 2015. This development is expected to gain more market share in the control room space, where near-bezeless product is desired.

The report also compares and contrasts vertical adoption across geographies, applications and technologies. In China there were found to be a greater focus on the control room environment and corporate sectors with the international market being dominated by corporate, exhibition, broadcast and retail applications.