Future Supports Google Announcements Regarding Privacy

Future plc —publisher of AV Technology, Systems Contractor News, and more—has announced that it supports, and is prepared to capitalize on, the privacy changes Google announced late last week.

“As a premium publisher of digital specialist media brands with scale, leading market positions and highly endemic audiences with high purchasing intent, we are well-positioned to benefit from the removal of third-party cookies,” said Future plc CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. “We are supportive of the recent Google announcements regarding the desire to protect the consumer’s privacy. Future is in prime position to capitalize on the changes, as it is a brand leader with scale in endemic markets. We hold the all-important first-party relationship with tens of millions of our consumers each day who access our sites for information and services. Our advertising products are built around our high-value users, allowing marketers to easily transact with us in a wide variety of future-proof ways.



“We have a strong strategic relationship with Google on both the buy and sell side, giving us a unique view of the market—and we are therefore extremely well-positioned," she added. "These latest announcements were fully expected and we continue to operate and adapt our range of advertising solutions that allow clients and agencies access to our audiences. Our contextual, behavioral, and audience advertising solutions allow targeted access to users at all stages in their interest or purchase journeys in a privacy-complaint manner.”