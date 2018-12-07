Furman Now Shipping SS-6 Power Conditioner and 25’ Power Cord

The What: Nortek Security & Control is now shipping the new Furman SS-6 Power Conditioner and the ACX-25 Power Cord.

The What Else: The Furman SS-6 is a black steel chassis floor strip power conditioner that serves as a narrow form factor version of the top-selling SS-6B, with standard surge protection RFI/EMI filtering. Including six outlets, the SS-6 comes with a 15-foot captive cord and features a line voltage of 120V, a current rating of 15 amps, and a safety listing of cULus. Designed to extend the protection from a power conditioner like the SS-6, the Furman ACX-25 is a discreet, 25-foot power cord that provides ultimate durability and longevity with a line voltage of 120V, a current rating of 15 amps, and a safety listing of cULus.

The Bottom Line: The power conditioner is not limited to music professionals, however. For residential custom installers, the compact form factor of the Furman SS-6 makes it ideal for applications within a credenza or in the back of the rack. And the ACX-25 Power Cord is a convenient tool for installers as well as help manage large power supply transformers, such as wall warts, and to extend protected power up to 25’ from the power conditioner.