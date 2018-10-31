Fun in the Sign at NYDSW 2018

During New York Digital Signage Week 2018 (NYDSW), the AVIXA Women’s Council NYC Metro Group, the AVIXA Diversity Council, and the Women of Digital Signage hosted a joint networking event, Fun in the Sign, at the Unilumin showroom.

More than 150 AV professionals pre-registered for the event—sponsored by AVI-SPL, BrightSign, Chief, FSR, New Era Technology, Peerless-AV, Sapphire Marketing, and Unilumin—and actual attendance was close to 175 according to the groups.

“This is our second year hosting this event and we’ve had explosive growth,” said Gina Sansivero, co-founder of the AVIXA Women's NYC Metro Group and VP of marketing and corporate communications, AtlasIED. “Joining forces with other groups, like Women of Digital Signage and the AVIXA Diversity Council, has opened this event up to a wider audience.”

Fun in the Sign attendees forged new connections during the event. (Image credit: Megan A. Dutta)

“The event was a 'who’s who' of digital signage,” added Andrea Varrone, co-founder of Women of Digital Signage and show director of Digital Signage Expo. “Working with the AVIXA Councils gave us the chance to broaden our reach and bring new people into the fold, which is something we’re always looking to do.”

Sansivero added that the groups plan to work together again to host joint NYDSW events in 2019 and beyond. “This business is all about partnerships,” she said. “All of our groups have similar goals that revolve around forging new relationships and promoting inclusion within the industry. We’re happy to be working together to make that happen.”