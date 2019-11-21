FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway Goes Underground

The What: FSR's Smart-Way Raceway wire management system can now be used as an in-floor solution in addition to its original on-floor installation configuration.

The What Else: The new Smart-Way in-floor alternative comes complete with two pairs of edging that allow installation in, or on any carpet, wood, tile, or laminate flooring between .21- and .38-inches high without the need to purchase additional parts. A no-transition edging option is available in 3-foot lengths that allows two raceways to reside side-by-side for usage in any flooring .38- and .50-inches high. The raceway sections will now be available in 1- or 3-foot lengths with a three part (1-, 2-, 3-foot) saw-less installation kit giving customers the flexibility to address their specific spatial requirements.



FSR is expanding the Smart-Way raceway platform to now offer two-part tee fitting options that allow cables to change direction seamlessly and reach the required destination without any complications. 45- and 90-degree corners are available independently. In addition, the Smart-Way is ADA compliant.

The Bottom Line: FSR says the system is the most cost-effective and easiest way to get power, data, and AV across the room to where it’s needed making it the intelligent choice for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, or anywhere wire management is desired.

The Smart-Way On-Floor and In-Floor Raceway Systems are both shipping now.