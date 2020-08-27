FSR Extends Symphony Collection with Release of New Pedestal

The What: FSR has released its new Symphony Pedestal, extending the company’s Symphony Collection of power and charging solutions. The new Symphony Pedestal power and charging tower makes waiting areas and workspaces an inviting place to plug in, offering 4 AC outlets for users to remain charged and ready.

(Image credit: FSR)

The What Else: The FSR Symphony Pedestal offers a form factor that allows for customization options to connect a CAT6, 6a, or 7 along with AV cables to bulkhead AV connections. This floor standing unit provides AC power and USB charging, along with snap-ins and a cable passthrough. A 9-foot AC cord supplies power from a standard 125VAC 15A outlet.

Sized to fit under a desk or table, the pedestal can give people peace of mind in waiting areas, at home, or at work, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: The Symphony Pedestal is available in two height sizes: 24- or 30-inch. FSR says its aluminum housing adds to its sleek and refined design giving it great appeal for any environment, plus a black or white color option offers the freedom to match any interior. It is both lightweight and easy to relocate wherever access to power is needed.