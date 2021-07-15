From BxVideo, A High-Quality Livestreaming Alternative

The What: BxVideo's new subscription-based web service, EZLive Caption automatically transcribes, translates and captions live streaming video. For closed or open captioning, EZLive Caption is an easy and accessible alternative for live streaming across internal networks or third-party webcasting solutions, like Zoom, Wowza and WebEx. The service utilizes AI for machine transcription and translation from 30 different spoken languages and more than 50 text-based caption languages.

The What Else: EZLive Captioning is easy to set up so users can begin captioning live streaming events immediately. It integrates into an NDI workflow environment, includes integrated editing tools for creating captions, and provides multiple options for onsite (in-room) captions. It's open and flexible to integrate with multiple software and hardware streaming production solutions.

Additional advanced features include displaying open captions in a browser for support of multiple language output in a minimalist and easy-to-navigate display. EZLive Caption is also designed for iframes and compatible with mobile device screens, and it offers live translation to multiple output languages at no additional cost.

The Bottom Line: Together with the Wowza Streaming Engine EZLive Caption supports multiple language tracks with live WebVTT captions, and is compatible with Zoom and NDI output formats to send only the selected primary output or outputs can be switched while transcribing. EasyLive Caption includes pause functionality (updated to NDI 4.6 SDK) to temporarily stop captioning without any additional costs to run-time minutes.