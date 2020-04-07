Free Online Course to Help Fast-Track 3D Printing Skills (Campus Technology)

"State University of New York (SUNY) Canton Professor Matthew Burnett has been making face shield components to help medical staff protect themselves against COVID-19 as they deal with a deluge of patients in that state. Like many 3D printing enthusiasts, Burnett heard about the need for personal protective equipment at area hospitals and immediately set up printers to produce components."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This online course helps folks with access to 3D printing equipment harness the technology to create essential equipment to help protect medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.